Kate Middleton sister Pippa buys luxurious £15 million new home

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s pregnant sister Pippa Matthews has purchased a lavish £15 million stately home in Berkshire.



This was disclosed by royal expert Richard Eden in his new article for the Mail Plus.

Eden quoted a close friend of Pippa as saying she and her family are thrilled.

The new house of Pippa, who is heavily pregnant with her third child with husband James Matthews, is about a 20-minute drive from the residence of her parents Michael and Carole Middleton’s home in Bucklebury.

Last year, Kate Middleton and Pippa’s brother, James, also bought a farmhouse in the county for £1.45 million with his French wife Alizee.

Pippa and Matthews got married in 2017 and they share two children son aged three and a 16-month-old daughter.