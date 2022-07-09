Yasir Hussain takes jibe at investigations in Dua Zahra's case

KARACHI: Famed TV star Yasir Hussain shared an Insta story in which he took a jibe at the investigations being carried out in Dua Zahra's case.
The actor, known for his witty remarks, shared a meme on his social media taunting the delay in the case that has gripped the media in the last few months.
"China is generating electricity from the sea and a girl in Pakistan has got married of her choice which has cost the police about Rs 4 million so far. We have not yet concluded whether the girl is 15-year-old or 17-year-old."
His remarks came in response to a recent medical board report which concluded that the girl’s age is between 15-16 years.
The family of Dua Zahra had challenged the earlier report which declared her to be 17 years old. The court had ordered the formation of a new panel to determine her true age.
The case of Dua Zahra — the girl who was reported missing from Karachi on April 16 but was recovered from Punjab later and declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — has been in the headlines and given wider coverage by the media.
The girl has repeatedly refused to mend fences with her family and insisted on staying with her husband.
