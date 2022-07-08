Prince Harry ‘lied’ about Lilibet’s name to Queen? ‘No blessings!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being slammed for not being honest about the name he wanted to give his daughter Lilibet during a meeting with the Queen.



News of Prince Harry’s exchange with the Queen has been shared on The Third Act podcast by Haslam.

According to Express, the conversation started when “I heard [Harry] rang her and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’.”

“She said, ‘How charming of you, thank you,’ thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson however offered a comeback shortly thereafter and clear the air by admitting, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”