Adele narrates incredible weight loss journey, negates societal pressure

Adele recently talked about her weight loss journey and also negated societal pressure in the latest interview.



The Easy on Me hit-maker opened up on losing 100lb in weight and how it caused some of her fans to feel 'very betrayed'.

The Grammy and Oscar winner, 34, spoke about how she 'felt terrible' after her seven-stone weight loss upset some of her body-conscious younger fans.

The singer, who flaunted her newly svelte figure on the cover of Vogue magazine last year, says she was distressed to learn that losing the weight had caused some fans to suffer.

Addressing the backlash, she explained that she had shed the pounds for 'myself', after anxiety struggles.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs on Saturday, she said: 'I understand why the Press were fascinated by it.. I didn’t share my journey in the way that everyone else does.

“Most other people would have a DVD out by now. I did it on the quiet for myself'.

'But I felt terrible for some people that felt other people's comments meant they weren't looking good or that they weren't beautiful.'

But the megastar dismisses accusations levelled at her on social media that her transformation meant she had caved in to societal pressure.

'Some of the ones I saw were young, they were like 15. There were some other people that felt very betrayed by me, like, 'Oh, she is giving into the pressure of it', which didn't really bother me.

'Because, like, you ain't holding my hand at night at 4am when I'm crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction and stuff like that.

'100 percent (exercise) gave me focus, it gave me somewhere to get rid of my energy — good or bad — and it made me feel like I was getting stronger mentally by getting stronger physically.'

She says that despite her setbacks she has discovered a new sense of peace in her life partly thanks to 'a lot of therapy'.

She adds: 'I don't put myself in situations anymore that drain me. I'm going to walk away from it. I choose people very, very carefully now who are in my life