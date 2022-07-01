Slain Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala becomes poster boy for PTI candidate

A poster carrying a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala has gone viral on the internet. -BBC Urdu

MULTAN: The pictures of murdered Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala have been used in campaign posters of Zain Qureshi — PTI's candidate for PP-217 in the Punjab by-poll.



The famous Punjabi singer was killed in May, sending shockwaves among his fans across the world. He was equally famous for his melodies among Punjabi speakers in Pakistan as well.

Now the pictures of Moose Wala have appeared on the posters of the PTI candidate for the Punjab by-polls scheduled for July 17.

It shows Zain Qureshi — son of former foreign minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi — and other local party leaders along with Sidhu Moose Wala referring to his hit song ‘295’.

Responding to viral pictures, Zain expressed ignorance about the poster.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Zain Qureshi said, "I would like to thank everyone who has printed a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala on the poster because this poster has gone very viral because of this picture. None of our posters have gone so viral before." ۔

The PTI leader further said that "they are trying to find out who printed the picture on the poster and the reason behind it".

The internet users were amused to see this, wondering whether Moose Wala was in South Punjab.