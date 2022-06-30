Kristin Cavallari speaks on fitness regime: ‘gaining weight in a good way’

Kristin Cavallari recently admitted that she is happy in her own skin despite her “weight gain”.



Speaking to US Weekly, the Laguna Beach star revealed how her fitness regimen had regained her “confidence” and made her “feel the best in her body”.

“I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” noted the actress.

Kristin declared that she won’t step on the weighing scale as for now, she wants to keep herself fit.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” she said, while adding, “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Reportedly, the Hills former star was going through her photos from the past and was stunned to see herself.

“I didn’t realise it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” she told publication.

Over the last years, the actress stressed upon “gaining muscle through her workouts” with the help of a professional trainer.

“I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” explained Kristin.

“So it is about consistency for me,” she added.