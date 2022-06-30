Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite to be unhappy

Julia Roberts and George Clooney come back together in ‘Ticket to P:aradise’, in which they hate eachother.
“Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, to which Roberts reply, “We were only married for five”.
Clooney ridiculously answers, “I am counting the recovery”.
The megastars collaborated on Universal's Ticket to Paradise, each of which marked their eagerly anticipated comebacks to the romantic comedy subgenre.
The movie's trailer, which debuted recently, gives viewers their first look at Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who reunite for a trip to Bali in an effort to prevent their infatuated daughter (Kaitlyn Dever), who they believe made the same mistake they did 25 years prior by getting married to someone she just met and ruining her career.
