Who is Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavanar?

Meghan Markle and Prince are making headlines after they were spotted driving to Oprah Winfrey's house, sparking rumors of another explosive interview with the American TV legend.
Photos published by Daily Mail show Harry behind the wheel of his Range Rover with Meghan taking the back seat, with a woman believed to be Janina Gavanar.
In one of the captions, Janina was introduced as an Iranian activist who would look after the growth and day-to-day operations of the the coup's charity.
The caption prompted a quick reaction from the couple's friend Omid Scobie.
"As much as the Mail would love to trigger its readers with the words "Iranian activist", the woman in this photo is actually actress Janina Gavankar."
Gavankar was born in Joliet, Illinois, to Mohra Gavankar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Punnam, Andhra Pradesh, India – she is half-Indian and half-Dutch– and Peter Ganesh Gavankar, an engineer from Mumbai, who traveled to the U.S. to pursue a master's degree.
Gavankar is trained as a pianist, vocalist, and orchestral percussionist.
Kris Jenner wished her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her birthday with a special post
A royal expert thinks Prince Harry was forced into opting for a ‘self-imposed exile’ with Megxit
According to a royal expert, Prince Harry seems far from happy in his new life in LA with Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie reportedly had a surprising ban put in place for her royal guests at her 2018 royal wedding
Megan Fox joined Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, in New York City
Alia Bhatt penned down a gratitude note for her well-wishers on social media post pregnancy announcement