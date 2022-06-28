Meghan Markle 'poor me' attitude has damaged her brand, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are strictly advised to manage their messaging, says expert.

Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel explains how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provide exactly the opposite of what people need during 'difficult' times.

Mr Sean said: "The problem for Harry and Meghan is simply this, and I've said this many times on the show, it's going to be very difficult with their messaging.

"Their messaging is woke and poor me and victimhood," notes the expert.

He added: "What people want in these difficult times, particularly in the living crisis times, is [to] make sure that we see some glamour, be happy, smile, and make us feel a little bit better about our lives.



"If Meghan and Harry think this is the, sort of, end of it, well it's going to get worse, I'm afraid, because with Catherine and William making a big trip stateside later in the year.

"They [William and Kate] can at least be rest assured of a very warm welcome when they finally hit the United States."