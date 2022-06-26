Prince William makes a promising James Bond, says 007 makers

Prince William might as well prepare his James Bond shoes!

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, might as well make a debut with in world's most famous spy film.

Filmmakers are reportedly eyeing the 40-year-old to be the next Bond and they confessed William 'ticks all the boxes' for the role.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson met William at the Buckingham Palace on Friday to receive CBE's.

After receptionist the honour, they confessed they were “still on the hunt” as they quipped William would be an ideal candidate.

Ms Broccoli added the future King “ticks all the boxes” for coveted role.



She said after receiving her honour: “Unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available.

“He’s occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate — ticks all the boxes.

“But he’s not available, sadly, so we’re still on the hunt.”

Last year at Earthshot prize, William was compared to Bond with his dapper look in a tuxedo.

Viewers tweeted that he was “rocking the James Bond look”, while one argued: “I think Prince William should replace James Bond, seriously.”