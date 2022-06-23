Dua Zahra’ father withdraws petitions against SHC’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: Dua Zahra’s father, Mehdi Kazmi, on Thursday, withdrew a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Sindh High Court (SHC's) decision that allowed his daughter — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.
As per the details, the SC warped up the case after Mehdi Kazmi’s lawyer pleaded with the court that his client wanted to withdraw his petition.
On June 18, Mehdi Kazmi moved the SC against the SHC ruling that allowed his dater to decide her fate. In his petition, Kazmi pleaded to the SC for an immediate hearing of the case and called the SHC's decision faulty.
The petition also stated: "The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old."
