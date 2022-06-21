Beyoncé’s new single Break My Soul reflects on freedom and self-discovery

Beyoncé has recently come up with her new single Break My Soul on Monday after almost six years of last album’s release.



The song is the solo from her much-anticipated Renaissance album, which is reportedly going to release on July 29.

According to Los Angeles Times, the music album is going to be “thumping 1990s-style house jam” and a follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

The lyrics of nearly five-minute song really touch one’s heart as it gives you hope, motivation and drive to seek new avenues in life despite of ongoing anxiety and depression after Covid-19.

It mentions about seeking liberation from a burn-out job as she said it out, “they make me work so damn hard”.

The crooner uses words ‘worldwide hoodie’ and ‘mask outside’ in the lyrics which hints at the life after pandemic.

The song also reflects on self-discovery which she crooned, “Looking for something that lives inside me”.

Interestingly, the music and voice of Beyoncé are just “honey to ears” and synchronised well.

In no time, fans expressed their elation and dropped in lovely comments on her post.



One fan wrote, "This song makes me see the light. It pushes me out of the darkness."

Another added, "I think Beyoncé is at a new frame of mind! She is bringing positivity."