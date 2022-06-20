Bridgerton’s hilarious meme on 'angry Indian bahus' leave fans amused: Watch

Netflix has recently come up with the best meme of Bridgerton’s leading artists on social media.
On Sunday, the streaming app shared a rib-tickling collage of both seasons which is seemingly inspired by typical Star Plus soap series.
In the video, the leading pair of Season one, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page could be seen with over-the-top expressions and loud banging music in the background.
Same with Season two’s leading actor Jonathan Bailey as well as leading actresses, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran were seen in their melodramatic element.
Sharing the funny clip with Hindi sound effects, Netflix captioned it, “#Bridgerton’s angry bahus are making us lose our saas (breathe).”
In no time, fans dropped laughing out emoticons in the comment section.
One user wrote, “If Bridgerton was made by Ekta Kapoor.”
Another added, “The Drama we need in our life right now.”
