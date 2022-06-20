Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming pic of Zayn Malik with baby Khai on Father's Day

Despite going through a dramatic and shocking breakup, model Gigi Hadid has shared the most adorable photo of ex-Zayn Malik playing with their daughter Khai in honor of Father’s Day
The runway queen has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she shared a never-been-seen shot of Malik, 29, and their daughter, Khai, 21 months, playing with some arts and crafts materials.
“& to Khai’s baba!!!!” she simply captioned the snap.
In the shared picture, neither of Malik and Khai’s faces were shown but the tattooed singer whom Gigi referred to as "Khai's baba" was seen sitting on the floor and coloring with the toddler.
Gigi and Malik have been strict about not revealing her baby girl's face on social media ever since her birth and continues to do so. The former couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020.
Earlier on Sunday, Gigi posted an adorable photo of herself with her father Mohamed Hadid. The black and white selfie featured their adorable bonding as he was seen giving her a kiss on the cheek
In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Father's Day to my sweet baba. I love you!”
