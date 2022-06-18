‘Destroying civilization’: Elon Musk targets TikTok

Tesla owner Elon Musk. -AFP/File

Tesla owner Elon Musk Saturday took a jibe at the short video-sharing app TikTok, saying some people think that it is destroying civilization.

The Chinese-owned app is one of the most downloaded apps in the world, challenging the domination of US-based tech giants.

Elon Musk, who is in talks to acquire Twitter, is famous for his excessive use of social media often getting into trouble due to his blunt public statements.

Today, the Tesla chief took to Twitter to target TikTok, asking his fans whether it is destroying civilisation.

“Or perhaps social media in general,” he said in his next tweet.

Earlier, in a letter, Tesla workers criticised his behaviour in public, as well as recent accusations of sexual harassment against him, as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us."

"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX - every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company," the letter added.

The company, however, after investigations fired the employees for “overreaching activism”.