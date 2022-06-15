Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spread magic onscreen with Brahmastra’s trailer: Video

Alia Bhatt is excited to share a “piece of her heart” with the world as her much-anticipated movie trailer for Brahmastra’s has finally been released.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie transports viewers to a fictional world of magic and extraordinary energies of nature including fire, water and wind that connect the outside universe with earth. The movie is heavily influenced by VFX effects, over-the-top action and epic love stories.

The trailer begins with Ranbir Kapoor who is playing the role of Shiva in this fantasy movie. Reportedly, he has superpowers and is the one who may fight off the dark, evil forces and save the Brahmastra.

Interestingly, Shiva is deeply, and madly in love with Isha played by Alia who adds colour to his life. The couple shares adorable chemistry onscreen which fans are loving it.

The trailer also introduces Amitabh Bachchan who explains the energies, astras and Shiva’s role as the “divine hero of the universe”.

Moreover, the clip also presents Mouni Roy as the queen of the dark forces called as Junoon and Nagarjuna as artist Anish.

Sharing the trailer on Wednesday morning on Instagram, the Gully Boy actress captioned it, “A piece of our hearts – Brahmastra.”

In no time, the movie’s trailer went viral and fans started dropping lovely comments on the post.



Most of them believed that this is “one of the best trailers in the history of Indian cinemas”.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and other B town celebrities applaud the movie.