No compromise on Namoos-e-Risalat, says Bangladesh minister

DHAKA: Reacting to the derogatory remarks recently made by two senior leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Bangladesh’s Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said that his government will not compromise on Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of the prophethood).
Condemning the blasphemous remarks made by the BJP leaders, Hasan Mahmud said that it is not an internal matter of India.
He further said that Dhaka, however, did not want to fan the issue.
Protests erupted in Bangladesh against defamatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the members of the Indian ruling party last week.
On June 9, Bangladesh’s biggest non-political Islamic platform, Hefazat-e-Islam, held a big rally in Dhaka to record their protest against the blasphemous remarks made by the BJP leaders.
They demanded of their government send a formal condemnation message to New Delhi over the matter.
