Aamir Liaquat’s former wife Dania Malik offers her take on his death

Member of National Assembly (MNA) and television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has died aged 50 after being found unconscious at home in Karachi, on Thursday.

His third former wife, Dania Malik, also turned to her social media handle and reacted to his untimely death.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Malik shared, “May Allah forgives Aamir and places him in Jannah. Ameen."

Malik, who had tied the knot with Hussain in February this year, revealed that she had filed for divorce from him in May and shared that she had approached the court to carry out the legal procedure.

She had filed for a khula (woman's right to divorce) from her husband, saying that Hussain was not how he seemed on TV and said that her four months of marriage with him was nothing but 'torment.'

Liaquat is survived by two children. He was married thrice.