Live: Pakistan’s economy grew 5.97% in FY22, says Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on on Thursday unveiled the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22, a pre-budget document, showing provisional growth hitting a "historic high" of 5.97% against the target of 4.8% in the outgoing fiscal year.



The finance minister unveiled the Economic Survey 2021-22, alongside Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, State Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha in a press conference in Islamabad.

Ismail highlighted the performance and targets achieved or missed during the outgoing fiscal year — when the Imran Khan-led government was in power for the first nine months — that started on July 1, 2021, and will end on June 30, 2022.

The government achieved the most important economic target — GDP growth — and hence, it was less surprising that other goals were achieved as well.

"The situation in Pakistan has remained the same — whenever the country records growth it, unfortunately, gets into the crisis of current deficit,” said Miftah.

“The same has happened this time as well, the recent 5.97% growth recorded during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, according to new estimates, has pushed Pakistan towards the balance of payments and current account deficit crisis,” the finance minister lamented.



He further highlighted imports have also increased by 48% as compared to the last fiscal year, while the exports also moved up. He noted that the trade deficit stood at $45 billion.

Ismail said that years before, the exports were around half of the imports. However, the export-to-import ratio stands at 40:60 now, he said, adding that Pakistan could only finance 40% of its imports through exports and for the rest, it had to rely on remittances or loans — which makes the country stuck in a balance of payment crisis.

More to follow...