Kanye West not happy over Pete Davidson's bonding with his and Kim Kardashian's kids

Kanye West is reportedly feeling 'heartbroken' and 'having trouble' seeing ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson get close to the four children they share together.



Kim's ex, 45, believes that the bond he has with their kids is unbreakable - but that hasn't stopped him from having feelings of resentment towards the comedian, as he watches him form a bond with his brood.

"For Pete and the kids to get so close, so fast, is deeply unsettling for Kanye. It's really difficult seeing photos of them together everywhere he goes, and he just wishes things were different," a source told Hollywood Life

A second insider added: "Kanye is still having trouble accepting that he can't fix this and get his family back together.



"He's still very heartbroken and trying everything he can to stall the proceedings. It's painful for him to see Kim moving on with Pete and to see Pete spending all this time with his kids has magnified that pain even further."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, her sisters and mother have apparently snubbed Kanye on his 45th birthday today (Tuesday, June 8). The 41-year-old reality star wished the rapper a happy birthday last year, but this time around things are different.