Queen Elizabeth met Lilibet ‘more than once’ during Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip

Queen Elizabeth reportedly met her namesake great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, more than once during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brief stay in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.



Royal commentator and Sussex expert, Omid Scobie, shared details about Harry and Meghan’s UK visit on Twitter, saying that the Sussex children had ample chance to spend time with the 96-year-old monarch.

Earlier, Scobie also shared exclusive details about Lilibet’s first birthday party, tweeting: “For Lilibet’s first birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan invited close friends and family for an 'intimate backyard picnic' at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday.”

He added: “A spokesperson tells me Harry and Meghan ‘remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter.”

An official picture of Lilibet for her first birthday, taken by Misan Harriman, was also released by Prince Harry and Meghan earlier this week.