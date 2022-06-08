PAK vs WI: How Shahnawaz Dahani is beating heat in Multan

MULTAN: Amid concerns over players’ health due to extremely hot weather in Multan, Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has found a local drink ‘Shakkar Sattu' the best to beat the heat.
The bowler had asked his fans for tips after landing in the City of Saints.
Taking to Twitter after arriving here on Sunday, Dahani asked Mulltanis how do they overcome the heat.
To this, people came up with different ideas to show their concern for the pacer who has won hearts with his fun nature apart from his cricketing skills.
When asked what did he find the best option so far, Dahani said 'Shakkar Sattu'.
Shakkar Sattu is a traditional drink to overcome hot weather.
It is an Indian superfood drink made of pure Barley flour and provides a healthy and tasty refreshment in summers.
