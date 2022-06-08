Pakistan's Babar Azam and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran at the trophy unveiling ceremony. COurtesy PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are aiming at making a strong start to a lengthy cricket season, eying a resounding performance against West Indies in a hot-weather three-match One-Day series that starts at the Multan Stadium today (Wednesday).

The three-match series is part of the Super League cycle with opposing teams keen to gather important points required to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.

Such a bilateral series was never held in Pakistan in the hottest month of June. Though Pakistan organised the 2008 Asia Cup in the same month in Lahore and Karachi, the weather in Multan could pose a real challenge for both the teams. With the mercury expected to touch 45 centigrade in the afternoon Wednesday, things could get tougher for both sides. But the both captains look focused to add some important points by going to a distance.

“It is all about staying in the field for the first hour and you would get used to the conditions. For the last three days we have been training here but never felt any difficulty. In fact, we are getting used to the conditions,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said a day ahead of the start of the series.

West Indies are coming out of cold Dutch weather where they swept aside the host country in cricket-friendly conditions.

At Multan Stadium which is hosting the international cricket following 14 years of lengthy wait, the West Indies team would be facing a two-pronged challenge.

With the hot weather and well-equipped Pakistan, enjoying the services of some of the best cricketers, especially in home conditions is what the tourists will have to counter.

“Heat is there as we possibly have to play in 45c temperature, yet there are no excuses as we are professional and required to adjust in all conditions. Not to get dehydrated would be our efforts and at the same time would try to play our normal cricket,” West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, when questioned about the tough weather on offer, said.

He praised Pakistan for being competitive all the time. “But you never know as who would end up winning the three-match series as both teams are capable of doing that. I want my boys to keep up the good work they have shown in Holland and make the best use of their abilities. It feels good to be here. I have confidence in guys as they are capable of surprising Pakistan here.”

Prolific run-getter Babar Azam hoped to continue from where the team left off against Australia in March.

“It is a really exciting moment for me to lead Pakistan in Multan for this all-important series. Multan is home to passionate cricket fans and it is great to be here. I am looking forward to the fans cheering the return of international cricket after a lengthy gap, and I am sure they will get to see some great cricket at the beautiful Multan Stadium.

“This is an important series for us as it holds important Super League points. The players have been putting in a lot of effort to prepare themselves for the West Indies challenge and we are eager to win another series and bag maximum points to consolidate our chances for direct qualification in the 2023 World Cup.”

When Nicholas Pooran leads his men out on the field on 8 June, it would mark the second instance of a West Indies side taking the field at the MCS in ODIs.

The West Indies added 30 more points to their tally during their stopover in the Netherlands, defeating the hosts 3-0, on their way to Multan. Nicholas Pooran’s side currently sits in the fourth spot with eight wins from 18 matches. Pakistan with six wins in 12 matches are 10th with 60 points.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.