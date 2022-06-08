Imam hopes to perform well in Multan games

LAHORE: Pakistan left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has said he aims to perform well in the series against West Indies which is to be played in Multan, the city where he was born.

He said that he saw his uncle, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, play in Multan and is confident to follow in his footsteps.

“I grew up watching my uncle playing here at Multan Cricket Stadium. Now, it is my turn to come out here and perform,” Imam stated.

“On our way to the ground for practice, I was sharing those memories with Babar. I was born in Multan so I have a lot of memories here,” said Imam, who is set to represent Pakistan for the 50th time in ODI cricket.

“The 50th ODI is a milestone for me. In my view cricket teaches a lot of things. There were some highs and some lows, the criticism was also there but I have enjoyed my cricket,” Imam shared.