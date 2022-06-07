Shakira, Gerard Pique to remain friends for their kids after break up: Reports

Shakira and Gerard Pique will remain friends for their kids after breaking up according to reports as they were spotted in a sporting event together to cheer for their son Milan.

The former couple attended an international baseball tournament in Czech Republic on the weekend to support their 9-year-old son.

A Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that the Waka Waka singer and the FC Barcelona defender’s relationship is strained but they are still trying to remain friends for their children.

Shakira could be seen smiling in a picture posted on Twitter whereas Pique was captured walking with his head down at the U10s competition.



The duo, however, was not pictured together.

On Saturday, the singer issued an official statement that she and the sports star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."