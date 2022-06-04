Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict branded a ‘complete and total vindication’ of Amber Heard

The outcome of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has reportedly become a ‘complete and total vindication’ of Amber Heard
This claim has been made by former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.
In an interview with TheWap, the prosecutor was quoted saying, “Notwithstanding this high burden he had to meet, this was really a complete and total vindication for Johnny Depp.”
This was even chalked up to be “The most extraordinary legal and public relations comeback of my 20-year legal career.”
“Amber Heard was not likeable and she was not credible,” the prosecutor warned during the interview. Especially after it was revealed that she lied about “donating the $7 million she received to charity when she didn’t. Leaking the video to TMZ and tipping them off — she claimed that it didn’t happen when it was obvious it did.”
In the end, Rahmani believes, “The jurors punished her and they punished her by rejecting all of her claims,” because photographic evidence didn’t match up with claims.
