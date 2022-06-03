Kourtney Kardashian says Scott Disick reduced 'guilt' during Italy honeymoon

Kourtney Kardashian talks mom guilt after spending time away from kids on Travis Barker honeymoon.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast, Kardashian confessed she had never spent time away from her kids up until her 9-day vacation with newlywed spouse.

However, the eldest Kardashian sister says the ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott has been supportive throughout the process.

"I don't feel as guilty. It's not like if they were home with a nanny, I think I would not have been able to leave town or had extreme guilt. I get really intense mom guilt."

Speaking further of her co-parenting with the reality star, Kourt added: "We live a block away from each other," she continued. "So that's why we're kind of in that place of like, everyone loves their own home. We are a block away so it's a nice thing and then the days when [the kids] at their dad's I can always be [at Travis'].

"I think it's hard to know what’s the right thing to do, what's the best thing to do and then we're like, 'Let's have rooms at each house for everybody. Let's make a bunk bed room and let's do all the stuff.' So I think we're taking the steps but we're also really mindful of everyone also being happy and not feeling out of place."

She added: "Even this morning I said to my kids, 'How does everyone feel about everything?' Just to check-in. Or like, 'Do you guys have any questions?' Just having those conversations."