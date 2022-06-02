Paris Jackson mistaken for Paris Hilton during Hamptons concert tour

Paris Jackson is taking her rockstar journey on high roads with her first concert tour in the Hamptons.

The Habit star, who is continuing her father Michael Jackson’s musical legacy across the world took to the stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett this weekend.

Before Jackson took to the stage, a local Hamptons singer Atlas, who performed as the opener for a private Jackson show on Monday night, had a bit of a tongue slip when announcing Jackson’s name.

Welcoming Jackson to the stage, the event opener instead, welcomed her as Paris Hilton.

“I have been gigging all week,” said Atlas ass he apologized for the flub. “I am a very tired woman. And I have three children. Please forgive me. I had COVID three weeks ago! I am tired!”

Meanwhile, Jackson played the Hamptons concert as part of a celebration for Eva Longoria’s tequila Casa Del Sol tour. Amidst her neck injury, she entertained the crowd with her electrifying performance.