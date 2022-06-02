Only Jason Momoa stands by Amber Heard?

Amber Heard's "Aquaman" co-actor Jason Momoa seemed to be only prominent celebrity who reacted to her statement which she issued on social media after losing defamation lawsuit against former husband Johnny Depp.
More than 10 million people reacted to Johnny Depp's statement which he released on Instagram after the verdict was issued.
Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana and supermodel Bella Hadid were prominent among those who liked Depp's statement on Instagram within minutes after it was posted.
On the other hand, Amber Heard's statement on the app was liked by less than one million people and no celebrity appeared to like it within the first hour after it was posted.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in the UK today, and sources say details were kept hidden from royal aides
Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 53 in Kolkata...
Monica Lewinsky believes this trial has drenched viewers in dirt and social media wars
Experts warn Prince William, Prince Harry to be prepared for a ‘frosty reunion’ during Queen’s jubilee