Singer Jhene Aiko reveals how music helps cope with mental health struggle

Singer Jhene Aiko recently opened up about her mental health struggle and how music helped in her healing journey.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Sativa hit-maker noted that music was always her way of “coping”.

"Since the time I could write really, I've been dealing with my emotions through writing. That was always my way of getting through difficult things. Even when I was in elementary school, if I was really angry or really anxious about something, I would write about it,” said the singer.

Aiko revealed that her brother’s death led her into depression. “I began self-medication and drinking and trying to cope with that,” she added.

The R&B crooner later told the publication that she was diagnosed with anxiety, after which she turned to “different forms of healing like therapy and reading books by Buddhist monks”.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that it was because of her daughter Namiko she realised she had to do it for her.

“I see her going through a lot of the same things I went through when I was her age and I let her know, it’s taken me 34 years to really learn certain techniques when I am feeling anxious or angry,” remarked the singer.

The fact is, Aiko continued, she is a teenager and hence, “you are required to be a rebel. She’s going to hear me one day, so I'm going to keep saying it and also lead by example”.

“I feel like we are all on a mental health journey because we all have our physical health, but our well-being is so important. It's just as important, and they go hand in hand really," she concluded.