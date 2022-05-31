Johnny Depp baby girl Lili-Rose turns 23! Peek into her birthdays snaps

Johnny Depp daughter Lili-Rose Depp is chiming in her 23rd birthday!

The actress and model turned to her Instagram on Monday to share her birthday photos for her fans. Clad in a pink outfit, Lily-Rose served looks for her special day. The diva also accessorised her look with a sash reading 'Birthday Princess,'

Johnny Depp shares daughter with ex-partner of 14 years, Vanessa Paradis.





Back in April 2021, Lily-Rose told Entertainment Tonight that someday wishes to share screen space with her famous dad.

"I think never say never. That's really not something that I consider first and foremost; what's interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and the story that it's telling," she said at the time. "But yeah, I love to work with great actors."