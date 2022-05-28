Johnny Depp spared ‘not even the kitchen sink’ against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s legal team reportedly spared nothing and threw even the kitchen sink against Amber Heard during their closing arguments for the case.
Camille Vasquez delivered the blunt arguments before resting and claimed, “Make no mistake, though, they are a hoax.”
She also claimed that the “extravagant, over-the-top allegations of abuse” against her client were “not Mr Depp's” character.
Before resting her defence, she also took a swipe against Amber Heard and added, “Ms Heard made-up claims of abuse and then she gave a dramatic performance where she passionately repeated those made-up claims on the stand in front of each of you.”
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive trial has been sent to jurors on Friday
