Mystery behind Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige’s father resolved

Mystery behind the father of Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard appears to have resolved as it is reported that the Aquaman star ‘adopted’ the baby girl.



According to Reuters, “Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021”.

Amber, who has concealed the identity of her daughter Oonagh Paige’s father, mentioned her baby in the court again amid Johnny Depp trial on Thursday, saying “People want to kill me and they tell me so every day."

She continued, "People want to put my baby in the microwave."

In its news story, the Reuters reported, ‘Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021.’

Earlier, there were reports that Elon Musk could be the father of Heard’s daughter.

There were also reports she welcomed daughter via a surrogate.

In July last year, Amber Heard had posted a sweet photo with the daughter, saying, “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss.”



