Amber Heard revealed friends 'warn' her lovers about romancing her

Amber Heard’s old interview has been resurfacing in which the actor revealed that her friends 'immediately' caution her protentional lovers about dating her.
During her conversation with W magazine, Heard once expressed, “Whenever my old friends meet someone I’m involved with romantically, they immediately warn them: ‘She may look refined, but when she’s angry, she can go trailer park really fast’.”
“But I’d always rather be passionate than bland. I can’t imagine living a quiet life,” she added.
Moreover, Rolling Stone also reported that an insider once revealed that Johnny Depp’s “inner circle had begged him to not wed Heard or to at least obtain a prenup.”
“Depp ignored his loved ones’ advice. And there were whispers that Depp’s recreational drug and alcohol use were crippling him,” the outlet added.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are quite happy and spending quality time with their family
Amber Heard’s lawyer’s let slip a claim about Johnny Depp’s potential innocence in a shocking revelation
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore matching outfits at pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso, Italy
Zara Phythian has been sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl
Prince Harry’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth slapped with ‘cynical’ accusations ahead of Jubilee celebrations
Rachel Riley ‘wouldn’t wish Johnny Depp on her worst enemy’ amid accusations of him being ‘problematic’