Amber Heard revealed friends 'warn' her lovers about romancing her

Amber Heard’s old interview has been resurfacing in which the actor revealed that her friends 'immediately' caution her protentional lovers about dating her.

During her conversation with W magazine, Heard once expressed, “Whenever my old friends meet someone I’m involved with romantically, they immediately warn them: ‘She may look refined, but when she’s angry, she can go trailer park really fast’.”

“But I’d always rather be passionate than bland. I can’t imagine living a quiet life,” she added.

Moreover, Rolling Stone also reported that an insider once revealed that Johnny Depp’s “inner circle had begged him to not wed Heard or to at least obtain a prenup.”

“Depp ignored his loved ones’ advice. And there were whispers that Depp’s recreational drug and alcohol use were crippling him,” the outlet added.