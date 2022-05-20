Spotify continues to acknowledge Pakistani women artists 

Karachi: As EQUAL Pakistan continues to highlight a mix of iconic and emerging musical talents from the country, Spotify announces its third Ambassador of the month.
It continues to celebrate women and their achievements in the field of music with Hadiqa Kiani as the face for EQUAL Pakistan for May.
Hadiqa, one of Pakistan’s most loved voices for more than two decades, appeared on a digital billboard at Times Square NYC following Arooj Aftab and Mehak Ali, the previous Ambassadors for EQUAL Pakistan.
Hadiqa Kiana is amongst the most notable singers and composers that Pakistan has produced. Currently on tour, Hadiqa is a trailblazer who deserves a place at the helm.
In line with a tradition of being given the spotlight for the world to witness their grandeur, Hadiqa Kiani being EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador of the month, marked the special occasion with her song titled ‘Yaad’, coming from her recent album VASL, being featured on EQUAL Global playlist, for millions of listeners to enjoy.
