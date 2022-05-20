Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez’s outfit choice can influence 'credibility', as per expert

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial has been under scrutiny for many reasons and recently, a psychologist has revealed how the colour of outfits, worn by the actress and Depp’s lawyer, can leave an impact on “perceived credibility”.



On Thursday, Shade Zahrai, a former lawyer with a background in psychology, took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking perspective about Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez showing up in a white-coloured suit to the trial two days ago.

Zahrai noted that this might be an uncommon choice, but it was a very smart move from Vasquez as this reflected “her innocence and that she is on the right side of the law”.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actress could be seen wearing black, grey or blue colour to the trial which symbolises control, power and dominance in her case.

Interestingly, several studies have proved that the colour of one’s attires can influence perceived trustworthiness and credibility.

Considering this research, Zahrai asserted that it’s important to be “aware of how they physically present themselves” in the court because clearly, “Heard’s outfit choices are actually not helping her case”, she concluded.

Watch the video here:







