Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘living in the moment’ with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022: Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent candid photos with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, from the 75th Cannes Film Festival, have gone viral on social media.



According to media reports published by Filmfare and News18, both the actresses, who are also brand ambassadors of L'Oreal, attended the Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere together.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Pink Panther star, as well as Longoria, could be seen holding hands and laughing their hearts out at some joke cracked by one of the actresses.

Interestingly, a source close to the actresses reportedly revealed that Longoria is indebted to the Bollywood diva for helping to boost her self-esteem at Cannes when she was quite new to the festival and this was the beginning of their amazing friendship.

Later in the day, Longoria met former Miss World’s 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya along with Abhishek Bachchan at the afterparty.

Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo also interacted with Longoria’s three-year-old son Santiago on a video call.

