Anil Kapoor celebrates 38th marriage anniversary with wife Sunita with special note 

Anil Kapoor showered love on wife Sunita Kapoor as they celebrate 48 years of togetherness on the occasion of their 38th marriage anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the Thar actor dropped throwback photographs with wife with a heartfelt note for the love of his life.
“Happy Anniversary to my everything Sunita Kapoor! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours!” the actor captioned the post.
Anil added, “I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year. Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids!”
“You are my heart & home... It's hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I'm counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favorite place,” the actor wrote as he concluded. “I miss you and I love you!”
Sunita also celebrated their big day with an adorable note for the 65-year-old star. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary husband.”
“You’re my best friend, my human diary and my other half… here’s to us, to our love, to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures. Love you and miss you,” she continued.
The couple dated for 11 years before they finally tied the knot in 1984. They are parents to three children; actor Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoora and Rhea Kapoor.
