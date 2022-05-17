Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos after secret nuptials: See

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife!

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old shared her snaps in a wedding dress as the couple went unaccompanied by family, to tie the knot.

"Till death do us part," captioned the eldest Kardashian sister on the social media app.





