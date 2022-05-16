Eminem shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's new album

Kendrick Lamar has released his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment.
Eminem on Sunday took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the album.
"Yo Dr Dr. This Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless."
Lamar officially announced the record last month with a link to his Oklama website, which revealed the LP title and release date.
The album is split into two volumes of nine tracks; it features a string of notable collaborators, such as Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, Sampha, and others.
The album repeatedly features the voice of Eckhart Tolle; the spiritual teacher and author narrates multiple songs. Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford is credited as a narrator on several songs, including “We Cry Together,” which also features a Florence and the Machine sample.
