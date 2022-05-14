 
close
Saturday May 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoy cheap drinks at London's pub

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz join Libby Adams and pals for a few drinks at a local pub

By Web Desk
May 14, 2022
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoy cheap drinks at Londons pub

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn treated her  billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz to cheap drinks and pub grub.

The newlyweds proved they were just like of the rest of normal people  as they enjoyed an evening at budget pub chain Wetherspoons in London even though  they are kids of the rich parents and spent £3 million wedding in Florida.

Brooklyn, alongside his sweetheart Nicola Peltz, on Friday night  joined his cousin Libby Adams and pals for a few drinks. The couple enjoyed a lot and shared the moments with their fans. 

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoy cheap drinks at Londons pub

Nicola, 27,  re-shared a snap of the group gathered around a table laden with cocktails  to her Instagram stories on Saturday, showing her blowing a kiss to the camera while posing with pals in a snap in which their musician pal Sekou revealed he had 'took the gang to spoons'.

Meanwhile Libby, the niece of Brooklyn's mum Victoria Beckham, also shared a glimpse of their wild night out, uploading a selfie of her, Brooklyn and a pal larking about for the camera.