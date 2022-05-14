China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic: AFC

KUALA LUMPUR: China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus, football officials said Saturday, as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.
The 24-team competition was due to be played across 10 Chinese cities in June and July next year.
But the Asian Football Confederation said it had been "officially informed by the (Chinese Football Association) that it would not be able to host" the tournament.
"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the governing body said in a statement.
The AFC did not name a new host, saying only that "further steps" would be announced in due course.
China is pursuing a strategy of stamping out the virus entirely, which includes rapid lockdowns and mass testing.
Its largest city Shanghai has been under a tough lockdown affecting most of its 25 million people for over a month.
Real Madrid secure a 35th La Liga title with four games to spare after a 4-0 home win over Espanyol
Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of 10 Pakistani cricketers who have signed as overseas players for at least part of the...
A photo of Abdul Razzaq, accompanied by Shahid Afridi and Inzamamul Haq, is making the rounds on the internet
Looking forward to next month's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto urges his team to stay...
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli reportedly discusses difficulties he was facing during ongoing IPL
The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, says team captain Nilab