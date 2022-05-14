Cody Simpson reveals he thought he was going to die after contracting Covid-19

Australian singer Cody Simpson recently got candid about his ‘really hard’ journey of recovering from coronavirus.

During his conversation with The Daily Telegraph, the 25-year-old singer revealed that he was bedridden after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It hit me really hard – I was bedridden,' Simpson said before adding,” I thought I was going to die. It was so bad.”

“That was tough but I feel I've come out of the other side and been able to get a really good block of training in,” he explained.

Simpson mainly kept his health condition out of the limelight with this one-time exception when he spoke out against lockdowns in August 2021.

“Making the most of Aussie lockdown. We can't train at our pool all week,” he wrote on social media.

“But more importantly most people have had to shut their businesses,” he added.

“It's a curious and complex argument but I hope the world can open again soon and we can go back to normal life,” the singer continued.

“If politicians and bureaucrats had to sacrifice their salaries or take pay cuts during lockdowns, I wonder how long they'd last? Food for thought,” he added.