‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date disclosed

Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Anil Kapoor have unveiled the release date of their much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.



Karan took to Instagram and shared the moving poster of the film saying, “It's a family reunion you can't miss - filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!”

Anil Kapoor said, “Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one!

“So are you ready to come to THIS family reunion full of surprises with YOUR fam? #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June.”

Neetu, Varun and Kiara also shared the same poster with releasing date.