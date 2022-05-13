 
Friday May 13, 2022
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date disclosed

Karan Johar said, “It's a family reunion you can't miss"

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Anil Kapoor have unveiled the release date of their much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Karan took to Instagram and shared the moving poster of the film saying, “It's a family reunion you can't miss - filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!”

Anil Kapoor said, “Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one!

“So are you ready to come to THIS family reunion full of surprises with YOUR fam? #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June.”

Neetu, Varun and Kiara also shared the same poster with releasing date.