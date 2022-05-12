Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in Ukraine

KYIV: Three people were killed and 12 others wounded on Wednesday in a Russian strike on a town in Ukraine's northern Chernigiv region, the emergency services told AFP.
"We have three people killed and 12 wounded as a result of a strike" in Novgorod-Siversky, a spokesman said.
The town is in the north-eastern corner of the country, around 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of the Russian border.
In a posting on Telegram, Chernigiv governor Vyacheslav Chaus said there were "dead and wounded" but did not give numbers, saying only that rescuers and medics were "working at the scene".
He said the strike took place at night and hit "critical infrastructure," including a school, posting photographs of badly-damaged buildings in the town.
"Other administrative buildings and private houses were also damaged," he said.
Earlier the Ukrainian army said Russia had "carried out artillery shelling" on the Chernigiv region.
Novgorod-Siversky had a population of around 15,000 before the war.
Heavily targeted at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Chernigiv region has in recent weeks seen fewer attacks than other eastern regions.
