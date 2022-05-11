Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut movie hits the floor in Kalimpong

Kareena Kapoor is all set to start shoot of her upcoming OTT debut film as she gets ready for the first day of filming.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped a picture from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial.

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on the chair holding a mirror as her hairdresser is styling her hair. You can see the beautiful snow-capped mountains of Kalimpong in the background.

“Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X,” the 41-year-old actor captioned the photo.





Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma will also join the Bollywood diva in pivotal roles in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Earlier, talking about her much awaited digital debut, the Good Newwz actor revealed her excitement to Hindustan Times.

She had said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."

The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese mystery – thriller novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, will reportedly release on Netflix in 2023.