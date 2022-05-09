 
Monday May 09, 2022
Victoria Beckham's son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy intimate date night in Miami

Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan glammed up in a cream sheer one-shoulder dress adorned with a grey floral print

By Web Desk
May 09, 2022
David Beckham and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham has enjoyed romantic date night with his model girlfriend Mia Regan  in Miami.

The loved-up duo,  who spent most of their relationship out of the limelight, were seen leaving an intimate steakhouse in Miami, Florida.

the 19year-old model was glammed up in a cream sheer one-shoulder dress adorned with a grey floral print and cowboy boots in taupe.

Regan completed the look with a small black handbag with a gold chain strap, and a chunky silver necklace with star-shaped charms.

Romeo, also 19, looked smashing in oversized combat trousers with large utility pockets, a grey baseball hoodie and chunky white trainers, complete with a black cap worn backwards.