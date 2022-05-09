Fact Check: Amber Heard copies testimony from film 'The Talented Mr Ripley'?

Amber Heard took the stand on May 6 to give her testimony against Johnny Depp but ended up sparking accusations of copying her statements from the movie The Talented Mr Ripley.
However, several outlets took the charge to carry out a fact-checking analysis of the accusation to find out that while Heard’s testimony appeared similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s dialogues in the 1999 film, her statements were not actually copied.
International fact-checking site Snopes and news magazine Newsweek reported, “The rumour that Amber Heard quoted the movie The Talented Mr Ripley in her testimony is false, those phrases were not spoken during her testimony,”
Snopes explained, “The meme says the quote came from Heard’s ‘opening statement’. This is an odd claim, however, in that, it was Heard’s lawyer, not Heard herself, who made an opening statement on her behalf.”
The outlets also shared that no video evidence to back the claims that Heard said that phrase was found.
