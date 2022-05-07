Johnny Depp’s bloodstained furniture pictures presented at court

Johnny Depp’s bloodstained furniture and walls was the latest shocking thing presented at the US libel court amid the defamation battle against Amber Heard.

According to the details, the pictures were captured after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s finger was severed in a row with Heard.

The brutal injury reportedly left a duvet cover, sofa, sheets and a guitar blood-spattered at their rented home in Australia.

Meanwhile, Heard broke down in tears during her day-long testimony. “I lost a piece of myself,” she told the jury.

“A piece of my self-confidence” was taken “for every single time I went back or allowed him back.”

“It was easier to stay,” Heard added. “I didn’t want to stay in the violence, I wanted to stay in the good Johnny that I loved.”



