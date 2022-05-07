Ed Sheeran shares loved-up picture with wife Cherry Seaborn on her 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran wished his wife Cherry Seaborn with a rare snap on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Habits singer dropped a loved-up intimate picture with Seaborn.

The 31-year-old captioned the photo, “HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you.”

In the picture, the couple can be seen lying in a hammock together as they embrace each other.

The duo knew each other from childhood as they grew up in the same town. However, their romance didn’t start until 2015 when they reunited through a mutual friend.



Sheeran proposed to the love of his love in 2017 and tied the knot in a small intimate wedding ceremony which he announced in 2019.

The couple shares a daughter together named Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020.

Seaborn has been the inspiration behind some of Sheeran's famous tracks including Shape of You and Perfect.